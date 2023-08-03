Puducherry [India], August 3 (ANI): South Zone defeated East Zone on Thursday to clinch their ninth Deodhar Trophy title, beating their opponents by 45 runs. Centurion Rohan Kunnummal and skipper Mayank Agarwal were the stars for South with the bat, putting on 181-run opening stand. Then later, fine spells from Vidwath Kevarappa, Washington Sundar helped South reduce East to 283 in 46.1 overs.

Just like every other domestic competition in India, Deodhar Trophy helps viewers and cricket administrators get aware of some of the veterans and youngsters on the scene who are grinding it out to make it to Team India or just aiming to get their best cricketing form so that they can make a comeback to the national side.

Here are some of the top-performers from the 2023 edition of the tournament.

-Riyan Parag (East Zone)

This young all-rounder from Assam has ended the tournament as leading run-scorer. In five matches, he has scored 354 runs at an average of 88.50 at a strike rate of over 136. He has scored two centuries and a fifty, with the best score of 131. He has also taken 11 wickets, with the best figures of 6/30.

-Mayank Agarwal (South Zone)

This Indian opener has ability to play big knocks. He proved himself as one of India's best openers in the tournament, scoring 341 runs in six matches at an average of 68.50, with best score ofn98 and a total of four fifties.

-Rohan Kunnummal (South Zone)

This Kerala batter emerged as the third-highest scorer, scoring 311 runs in six matches at an average of 62.20, with one century, a match-winning one in the final and two fifties.

-Vidwath Kevarappa (South Zone)

This Karnataka bowler continues to impress in domestic circuit ending as leading wicket taker with 13 scalps in five games, with best figures of 5/17.

-Shams Mulani (West Zone)

This Mumbai all-rounder continues to build his case for a potential Indian call-up, finishing with 12 wickets in five matches with best figures of 3/29.

-Mayank Prabhu Yadav (North Zone)

This Delhi bowler has impressed in the tournament, taking 12 wickets in five matches, whth best figures of 4/63.

Coming to the match, South Zone elected to bat first and put on 328/8 on the board. Rohan (107 in 75 balls) and Mayank (63 in 83 balls) put on a massive 181-run opening stand. Later after some quick wickets, Narayan Jagadeeshan (54 in 60 balls) helped South reach beyond 300-run mark. Utkarsh Singh (2/50) was the pick of the bowlers for East Zone.

In the chase of 329, East sunk to 17/3, but knocks from Sudip Kumar Gharami (41 in 63 balls), skipper Saurabh Tiwary (28 in 33 balls), Riyan Parag (95 in 65 balls) and Kumar Kushagra (68 in 58 balls) helped South Zone stay alive.

But spells from Washington (3/60), Vasuki Koushik (2/49) and Kevarappa (2/61) kept East Zone 45 runs short of the target, bundling them out for 283 in 46.1 overs.

Rohan got the 'Player of the Match' award for his century and Parag got the 'Player of the Tournament' award. (ANI)

