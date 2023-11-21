Chennai, Nov 21 (PTI) Top seeded duo of Abhay Singh and Tanvi Khanna sailed into their respective semi-finals in the National Squash Championships here on Tuesday.

In the men's singles, defending champion and Asian Games gold-medalist Abhay got the better of Guhan Senthilkumar 11-2, 11-2, 11-5 to set up a semi-final clash against Suraj Chand who defeated Vaibhav Chauhan 11-3, 11-8, 11-7.

In the other half, Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu got past Veer Chotrani 11-9, 11-7, 11-9. He will face Velavan Senthilkumar in the semis.

Senthilkumar defeated Vedant Patel 11-3, 11-4, 11-7.

In the women's singles, Asian Games silver medalist Tanvi cruised past Shameena Riaz 11-5, 11-4, 11-4. She will face Rathika Suthanthira Seelan who eliminated Janet Vidhi 11-4, 11-6, 11-2 in the quarters.

In the other two last-eight matches, Asian Games bronze-medalist Anahat knocked out Diya Yadav 11-7, 11-2, 11-2, while Urwashi Joshi came back from behind to defeat Sunita Patel 5-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-2.

