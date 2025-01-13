Bareilly, Jan 13 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's Abhinash Jamwal continued his sensational run as he defeated reigning welterweight champion Shiva Thapa in a thrilling semifinal clash at the men's National Boxing Championship here.

Jamwal has been one of the standout performers of the tournament, building momentum with victories over formidable opponents, including 2022 Youth World Champion Vanshaj Kumar earlier in the competition.

Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) extended their dominance with eight of their 10 boxers reaching the finals.

Highlighting SSCB's individual achievements, former World Youth Champion Sachin Siwach delivered a decisive win over Haryana's Gorish Pujani in the lightweight (55-60kg) category.

Lakshya Chahar, another performer in the spotlight, beat Mizoram's Malsawmtluanga in the light heavyweight (75-80kg) division to book his spot in the medal round.

Further strengthening SSCB's presence in the finals, Jadumani Singh Mandengbram (flyweight), Hitesh (light middleweight), Deepak (welterweight), Jugnoo (cruiserweight), and Vishal (heavyweight) secured semifinal wins, ensuring their representation across nearly all weight divisions.

In the super heavyweight (90-90+kg) category, Narender of Uttarakhand outclassed SSCB's Gaurav Chauhan in their semifinal bout, setting up a final showdown with Haryana's Anshul Gill.

Gill advanced to the final after overcoming Raghav Sharma in another high-stakes clash. 7/21/2024

