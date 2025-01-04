Riyadh, Jan 4 (AP) AC Milan will face city rival Inter in the final of the Italian Super Cup after it beat Juventus 2-1 in semifinal in Saudi Arabia.

Juventus took a first-half lead after Turkish striker Kenan Yildiz converted a sublime pass by Samuel Mbangula but AC Milan grew in the second half.

Also Read | ISL 2024-25: Mohammedan SC Halt NorthEast United's Goal-Scoring Spree With 0-0 Draw.

Christian Pulisic equalized from the penalty spot after 71 minutes and Juventus defender Federico Gatti deflected a cross into his own net to decide the match five minutes later.

AC Milan will meet Inter, which beat Atalanta in the other semifinal on Thursday, in Monday's final in Riyadh. Inter has won the last three Super Cups. (AP)

Also Read | SA vs PAK 2nd Test 2024-25: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma Tons Help South Africa Dominate Day 1 Against Visitors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)