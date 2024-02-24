Pune, Feb 24 (PTI) Australia's third seeded Adam Walton on Saturday set up a summit clash against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot in the Pune ATP Challenger 100 men's international tournament here.

In the semifinal played at the Mahalunge Balewadi Stadium, Walton overcame a stiff challenge from the second seeded Duje Ajdukovic to win 7-5,7-6(6) in one hour and 49 minutes.

Also Read | New Zealand vs Australia Live Streaming Online on Amazon Prime Video, 3rd T20I 2024: How to Watch NZ vs AUS Cricket Match Free Live Telecast on TV?.

Walton won the first set 7-5 and then led 5-2 in the second before the Croatian started his fightback. Ajdukovic saved four match points to level the set at 5-5 and then force a tiebreak.

Adjukovic even held a set point in the tiebreaker but Walton stood his ground for a 7-5, 7-6(6) victory to record his eleventh win in his last twelve matches.

Also Read | IPL 2024: DDCA Officials Clueless Why Delhi Capitals Shifted Their First Two Games to Vizag, Official Claims DC Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly Was Happy With Preparations.

The world No 154 Croatian had won the Burnie Challenger and then reached the quarterfinals in the Bengaluru Challenger in the last two weeks.

In the second semi-final, the fourth seed Valentin Vacherot avoided an all-Australian final, defeating the seventh seeded Dane Sweeny.

Vacherot lost the first set 4-6 but bounced back to take the next two sets to complete the 4-6, 6-2, 6-4 win in one hour and 49 minutes.

Vacherot has won two consecutive ATP Challengers in Thailand at the start of the year and has now won 18 of his last 19 matches on the tour.

Meanwhile, the unseeded Australian pair of Tristian Schoolmate and Walton won the doubles final, defeating the third seed Dan Added (France) and Yunseong Chung (South Korea) by a margin of 7-6(5),7-5 to lift the title and bag 100 ATP points.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)