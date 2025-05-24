Playa Del Carmen (Mexico), May 24 (PTI) India's Aditi Ashok played a second straight round of even par 72 to stay in tied 25th place at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open on the LPGA here.

The 27-year-old Indian, who has had a very modest season, had three birdies and three bogeys in the round.

Aditi has played six events prior to this week and made the cut in four of them, but has not finished in Top-30 with the best being a tied 31st at Black Desert Championship.

Meanwhile, LPGA rookie Jenny Bae made it through an up-and-down stretch around the turn with a birdie on the par-5 18th hole for another 3-under 69, giving her a one-shot lead going into the weekend.

Miranda Wang of China had the best round of the week on the El Camaleon course at Mayakoba, running off seven birdies and keeping a clean card for a 65. That left Wang and Brianna Do (71) one shot behind.

Bae was at 6-under 138 on what has been a tough golf course.

Do, among four players tied for the 18-hole lead, was the only player to reach 8-under for the tournament until a bogey-double bogey finish on the front nine saw her fall back.

The tournament is the last one before the U.S. Women's Open at Erin Hills.

