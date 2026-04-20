Dubai [UAE], April 20 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo moved one step closer to the historic 1000-goal milestone by netting his 969th career goal, leading Al-Nassr to a commanding 4-0 victory over Al-Wasl in the quarter-finals and sealing their place in the AFC Champions League Two semi-finals.

Al-Nassr delivered a dominant performance from start to finish, combining attacking sharpness with midfield control to overwhelm their opponents. The breakthrough arrived early, with Ronaldo striking in the 11th minute.

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Positioned well inside the box, he calmly converted from close range to give the visitors an immediate advantage and set the tone for the evening.

With momentum firmly on their side, Al-Nassr tightened their grip midway through the first half with two quick goals that effectively put the contest beyond reach. João Felix played a key role, delivering a pinpoint corner that was headed in by Inigo Martinez to double the lead.

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Moments later, another dangerous delivery caused confusion in the Al-Wasl defence, allowing Abdulelah Al-Amri to rise highest and make it 3-0.

Al-Wasl struggled to respond, finding it difficult to break through a well-organised Al-Nassr backline. Their attacking efforts were limited, with only a handful of attempts failing to seriously trouble goalkeeper Bento.

In contrast, Al-Nassr continued to create chances, with Ronaldo going close to adding another before being substituted shortly after the hour mark.

The visitors maintained their dominance after the break, controlling possession and dictating the tempo through Marcelo Brozovic in midfield. Their superiority was evident in both territory and chance creation, as Al-Wasl remained pinned back for long periods.

The rout was completed in the 80th minute when Sadio Mane latched onto a through ball and finished from a tight angle to add a fourth goal.

The emphatic victory not only underlined Al-Nassr's credentials as strong contenders in the competition but also highlighted Ronaldo's enduring influence.

With his 969th career goal, the Portuguese forward continues his remarkable pursuit of the 1000-goal landmark while guiding his team confidently into the semi-finals. (ANI)

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