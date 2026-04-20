Where to Watch Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs New Zealand National Cricket Team: Bangladesh are set to face New Zealand in a high-stakes BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026 on tomorrow, Monday, 20 April 2026, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Following a 26-run defeat in the series opener, the hosts must secure a victory in Mirpur to level the three-match series. The touring New Zealand side, captained by Tom Latham, currently holds a 1-0 lead and will look to clinch the series with a game to spare. BAN vs NZ 1st ODI 2026: Dean Foxcroft Shines in New Zealand’s 26-Run Win Over Bangladesh

Where to Watch BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI 2026?

For cricket fans in Bangladesh, the match will be broadcast live on local sports networks, including GTV and T Sports. Digital viewers can access the live stream via the Rabbitholebd app and website.

In New Zealand, fans can watch the action for free on TVNZ 1 and stream it live through the TVNZ+ platform.

For viewers in India, the series will not be televised on traditional cable networks. Instead, the official live stream will be exclusively available on the FanCode app and website. Fans in the United Kingdom can follow the match via TNT Sports (streaming on Discovery+), while audiences in the United States can tune in via Willow TV. Where to Watch Nepal vs United Arab Emirates 2026 Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast.

Match Fact

Feature Details Match Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 2nd ODI Date Monday, 20 April 2026 Time 10:30 IST / 11:00 Local / 05:00 GMT Venue Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur Live Stream (India) FanCode Live Telecast (Bangladesh) BTV, T Sports, GTV Series Standing New Zealand leads 1-0 Captain (BAN) Mehidy Hasan Miraz Captain (NZ) Tom Latham

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Preview

In the first ODI, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling unit successfully defended a total of 247, dismissing Bangladesh for 221. Despite half-centuries from Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy, the Bangladeshi middle order struggled to maintain the required run rate.

The match timings for this series have been adjusted to 11:00 AM local time as part of a government initiative to reduce energy consumption during evening hours. Consequently, the toss-winning captain will have to navigate potentially slower pitch conditions in the early session.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 20, 2026 09:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).