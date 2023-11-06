Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) Skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi said on Monday the Afghanistan team has been motivated to a great extent by support from Indian fans during the World Cup, while adding that change in mindset has delivered more victories in this edition than any in the past.

Afghanistan, on a three-match unbeaten spree and aiming for first-ever semifinal appearance, will take on Australia here on Tuesday as they look to win the remaining two league stage games to reach the final four.

"First of all, people back home like the way we are playing here right now. They are all feeling proud and they are very happy for our achievements," Shahidi told the media.

"The Indian people (have) given us a lot of support throughout the tournament. They are coming to every game, into the stadiums, and they are supporting us. That also motivates us," he added.

Shahidi said even off the field, the support from Indian fans have been in abundance for the Afghans who have had their bases in New Delhi and Lucknow in the recent years.

"Also, off the field, a lot of people, when they recognise that we are Afghanistan team players, they give a lot of respect and love to us.

"One of the guys, a taxi driver, even took me on (a) ride. In the end, he didn't take money from me. That's how people give us love here in India. We enjoy that and we are thankful for that," Shahidi said.

The Afghanistan captain said change in the team's belief system was necessary to bring out the right performances.

"We didn't have a good past in World Cup history — we only (had) won one game. But coming to this World Cup, we believed that we can do better," he said.

"The gap (with other teams) which we had before, I think it's now like I feel we are equal to the teams which are in the top level. We might be still learning, but talent-wise, we are a good team."

"It's the talent that we have in the team and the hard work that we did in the recent past. More importantly, we have (the) belief. We have (the) belief that we can do, we can achieve," Shahidi added.

Shahidi underlined three main points for Afghanistan's resurgence in this World Cup in which they have beaten former champions England, Pakistan Sri Lanka as well as the Netherlands.

"Belief, hard work and talent — these are the three main points that we have in the team. At the beginning we had the belief, but for that we (still) have to win. When we won against England, the belief rate became higher, (and) then higher after (beating) Pakistan.

"We are now not looking back. We are moving forward, looking forward, and we are trying our best to improve as a team, match by match," he added.

Shahidi hoped that the pitch here at the Wankhede Stadium, where teams batting first have scored a minimum of 350 runs, will have something for the spinners as Afghanistan will lean on their tweakers to have a greater say against the Australian batters.

"If the pitch suits our spinners and if there is something in the pitch, I will be very happy," he said.

"I will be very happy because the whole world knows that our spinning department is (the) best in the world — we can make any team struggle. I am hopeful that there will be something in the pitch for the spinners and I will feel happy if that happens," he said.

On Cricket Australia cancelling an ODI series against Afghanistan in January this year due to political reasons, Shahidi declined to say how much implication it would have.

"I think right now we have (a) game tomorrow in the World Cup. If we focus on that, instead of these things, it will be better," he said.

Shahidi claimed despite all odds stacked against them, Afghanistan cricket has grown exponentially in the recent years.

"We are a brave nation and we've shown that through cricket also. In such a short time, we achieved a lot compared to other countries. And right now, we know the whole world is talking about our team's performance," he said.

"But I think as a captain, it's not enough for me, (I am) looking forward to the other games," Shahidi added.

With former India player Ajay Jadeja in their coaching staff, Shahidi said his presence has had a very positive impact.

"For me, (what is) important about him is (that) he is (a) very positive person, so whenever the team is doing good, he is still there to support the team. When it is a hard situation, (it is) pressure time and team is not doing well, he will be the first one to support the team," he said.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar met with the Afghanistan squad here ahead of their training on Monday evening.

The Little Master spoke with the group of players after which he had a long chat with opening batter Ibrahim Zadran and was soon joined by fast bowler Naveen Ul Haq.

Tendulkar spent more than an hour talking to Afghan players as the training session progressed.

"Yeah, it's the first time," Shahidi admitted it was a first time meeting with Tendulkar for many of them before he hurried on to meet the legend.

"We all are excited because he's the legend of the game. We were watching him on TV as a successful player. He was a role model for a lot of our players. It will be (an) exciting time, (to) see him and maybe some (have) words and we (can) learn from him," Shahidi said.

