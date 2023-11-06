Australia will go head-to-head with Afghanistan for match number 39 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Afghanistan is currently on a three-match winning streak and will be looking forward to sealing the win against Australia so that they can get closer to the semifinal slot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table Updated: India Consolidate Top Spot With 243-Run Victory Over South Africa

Australia is looking way more comfortable to be in the semi-final spot of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, as they have 10 points on the board by winning five out of seven matches they have played in this World Cup campaign. Australia won their last game against England by 33 runs in which Adam Zampa became the Player of the Match as he took three wickets and scored 29 runs.

Afghanistan currently sits in the sixth spot at the points table of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Afghanistan has the same points as New Zealand and Pakistan i.e. eight points, but Afghanistan has a lesser net run rate as compared to Pakistan and New Zealand. Afghanistan still has two matches left on the board that they can win and qualify for the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Australia vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head in ODIs

Australia and Afghanistan have only met three times in the ODI format and Australia has managed to win all three of the games against Afghanistan. By looking at these facts Australia does have an advantage over Afghanistan.

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Key Players

Marnus Labuschagne David Warner Adam Zampa Hashmatullah Shahidi Rahmat Shah

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venue and Match Timing

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The AUS vs AFG match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin at 2:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online and Telecast

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the ICC World Cup 2023. Fans therefore can watch the Australia vs Afghanistan ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match online on the Disney+ Hotstar app and websites. Those using the Disney+ Hotstar app on mobiles to watch ICC World Cup 2023 matches can do so for free. AUS vs AFG ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Australia Look To Banish Middle-Order Woes Against Plucky Afghanistan

Australia vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup 2023 Likely XIs

Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (Wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (C), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (Wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

