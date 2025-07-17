New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) on Thursday announced the qualification standards for the Indian Open 2025, a World Athletics Continental Tour meet, as per Olympics.com.

This will be the first-ever Indian Open and is set to take place at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar from August 10.

Athletes aiming to participate in the meet will have to meet the qualifying marks set by the AFI within a specified time period. These entry standards are the minimum benchmarks that athletes must achieve to be eligible to compete in their respective events.

The World Athletics Continental Tour is held annually and is considered the second tier of global athletics competitions, just below the prestigious Diamond League.

Started in 2020, the Continental Tour is divided into four tiers, gold, silver, bronze and challenger. The Indian Open has been given bronze-level status, making it a significant addition to India's athletics calendar.

More than 150 athletes from over 10 countries are expected to participate in the meet, which will see competition across 20 disciplines.

This will be the first time since the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships, also held at Kalinga Stadium, that India will host a large-scale international athletics meet. Before that, India hosted the 2013 Asian Championships at the Balewadi Sports Complex in Pune.

Earlier this month, Olympic champion and reigning world javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra hosted and won the inaugural NC Classic, which was held in his name. It was a World Athletics Continental Tour Gold Level event, the highest tier ever organised in India but it was limited to the javelin throw only.

Though several top Indian and international athletes are expected to feature in the Indian Open, Neeraj Chopra won't be participating in this edition.

The men's events in Bhubaneswar will include the 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 5000m, long jump, triple jump, javelin throw and the 4x400m relay.

For women, the events will be 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m, 1500m, 100m hurdles, long jump, javelin throw and the 4x400m relay.

Additionally, a mixed 4x400m relay will also be part of the schedule, adding further excitement to the meet. (ANI)

