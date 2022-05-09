Rome [Italy], May 9 (ANI): After the victory at the Madrid Open 2022, the new world number 6 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Italian Open on Monday because of a right ankle injury.

The Spanish teenager defeated Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back in Madrid, before thrashing Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final for his fourth title of the year.

Also Read | Paul Pogba Reportedly Turns Down Manchester City's Offer, Set To Explore Options Outside of England.

Alcaraz hurt his ankle during the quarterfinal win over compatriot Nadal.

The 19-year-old Alcaraz's place in the Rome draw would be taken by Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori, who will open against Cristian Garin in the second round.

Also Read | Thomas Cup 2022: Srikanth Kidambi Leads Charge as India Blank Canada 5-0, Confirm Quarter-Finals Berth.

Rome organisers later also confirmed the withdrawal of former world number one Naomi Osaka due to a left ankle injury. Nuria Parrizas Diaz will take Osaka's spot in the draw as a lucky loser and will face Sara Sorribes Tormo. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)