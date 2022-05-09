Paul Pogba has reportedly turned down Manchester City's offer to join them at the end of this season. The French midfielder has been heavily rumoured to quit Manchester United at the end of the season and has been linked with a move to several top clubs like PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus. Pogba, who was injured during Manchester United's match against Liverpool earlier this season, is expected to sit out of his side's remaining games. Earlier, it was reported by Sportsmail that City have shown interest in signing the star midfielder. But as per The Athletic, the World Cup winner is likely to explore overseas options when he picks his next club. Erling Haaland Closes In on Joining Manchester City From Borussia Dortmund, Deal Could Be Announced This Week: Report

The World Cup-winning star has not been at his best this season, despite a good start. Having moved to Old Trafford for a second stint in 2016 for a record £89million fee, the midfielder has struggled with being consistent. But it looks that his exit from the club is imminent this season. With Erik ten Hag taking over the reins of the club next season, a rebuild is on the cards at Old Trafford and Pogba no longer remains part of the club's future plans.

Earlier, it was reported that City are very close to signing Norwegian star Erling Haaland, who has been a highly-pursued player in the whole of Europe.

