Bangkok [Thailand], May 9 : Indian team on Monday thrashed Canada 5-0 in their second group match and qualified for the quarter-finals of BWF Thomas Cup 2022 here in Bangkok. The Group C tie witnessed India dominating most of the proceedings. Former World No. 1 Srikanth Kidambi started off the tie against Brian Yang. The first game was closely fought, with Yang prevailing by 22-20. However, in the second game, things were more one-sided as Kidambi prevailed with 21-11 to force the decider. In the final game, Kidambi completely dominated Yang 21-15 to seal the match. Then, the duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy took on Jason Anthony Ho-Shue and Kevin Lee. In the first game, the Indian duo completely dominated the Canadian pair with 21-12. The Indians sealed the match after winning 21-11 in the second game. Uber Cup Finals 2022: PV Sindhu-Led India Outplay Canada 4–1 in Opening Group Match.

In the next match of the tie, HS Prannoy locked horns with BR Sankeerth. Prannoy took the first game by the margin of 21-15 over Sankeerth. Later in the second game, Prannoy dominated Sankeerth 21-12 to seal the tie for the Indian team. Then in the 4th match, the Indian duo Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan battle it out against Adam Dong and Yakura Nyl. Krishna Prasad-Vishnuvardhan walked off as winners with a comfortable win by 21-15,21-11. The fifth match saw the Priyanshu Rajawat take on Victor Lai. Priyanshu won the first game 21-13, however, Lai bounced backed with 20-22 in the second round to make things even. The 20-year-old, Priyanshu fought back in the decider and defeated Lai 21-14 to wrap up a 5-0 clean sweep for India over Canada in the Group C Thomas Cup fixture. With the impressive result in their second group match, the Indian team, which defeated Germany 5-0 on Sunday, is certain to finish in the top-2 in Group C and thus qualify for the quarter-finals in BWF Thomas Cup 2022.

