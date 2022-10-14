Mullanpur (Punjab), Oct 14 (PTI) Captain Mayank Agarwal hit 47 and Manish Pandey struck 42 as Karnataka thrashed Meghalaya by nine wickets in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy here on Friday.

Electing to bat, Meghalaya could muster only 89 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to double digit scores from Larry Sangma (34) and Yogesh Tiwari (22).

Vijaykumar Vyshak was the pick of the bowlers for Karnataka, registering figures of 3 for 5 from his four overs.

Chasing the modest total, Devdutt Padikkal perished in the fourth ball for a duck.

But, Agarwal and Pandey joined hands and stitched match-winning 90 runs for the comfortable victory.

In another Group C match, Kerala defeated Haryana by three wickets.

Opting to field, Kerala restricted Haryana to 131 for 7 and then chased down target in 19 overs with three wickets in hand.

Elsewhere in the group, Services crushed Arunachal Pradesh by nine wickets while Maharashtra defeated Jammu and Kashmir by three wickets.

Brief Scores:

Meghalaya 89 for 8 in 20 overs (Larry Sangma 34, Yogesh Tiwari 22; Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/5) vs Karnataka 90 for 1 in 10.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 47 not out, Manish Pandey 42; Abhishek Kumar 1/15).

Arunachal Pradesh 75 all out in 19.4 overs (Nabam Tempol 29; Parth Rekhade 2/10) vs Services 76 for 1 9 overs (Anshul Gupta 38 not out, Rahul Singh 33 not out; Tanmay Gupta 1/20).

Jammu and Kashmir 175 for 5 in 20 overs (Abdul Samad 55, Shubham Khajuria 44; Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/28) vs Maharashtra 176 for 7 in 19.3 overs (Rahul Tripathi 59, Paavan Shah 51; Umran Malik 4/27). PTI SSC

