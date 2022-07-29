New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The All India Football Federation condoled the demise of former FIFA referee and ex-AIFF Executive Committee member Gulab Chauhan, who passed away at his Ahmedabad residence on Thursday.

Chauhan officiated as a FIFA referee between 1990 to 1999, and later also functioned as a member of the AIFF's erstwhile Executive Committee from 2016 to 2022. Apart from that, he was also the Hon. Secretary of the Gujarat State Football Association.

AIFF acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar, in his condolence message, said, "It is really sad to hear that Mr. Chauhan is no more. His invaluable contribution to Indian Football will always remain with us. We share the grief."

"He was a great lover of football and his dedication for football was unparalleled. He was a very competent referee, and a passionate administrator of the beautiful game. My sincere condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace." (ANI)

