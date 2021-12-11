Panaji (Goa) [India], December 11 (ANI): The All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) Disciplinary Committee has decided to impose no further sanctions on ATK Mohun Bagan player Deepak Tangri for his red card incident involving Vikram Partap Singh in the Indian Super League Match 14 against Mumbai City FC on December 1, at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda.

The Committee was satisfied with the written apology submitted by the club and player along with a subsequent hearing called upon after it issued a charge notice on Deepak Tangri for 'striking an opponent on the side of the face, an act of violent conduct.'

"ATK Mohun Bagan and Deepak Tangri in their plea 'unequivocally apologized' and stated the incident was 'completely unintentional' highlighting the opponent player was hit only by mistake on the follow-through which was purely a natural reflex," stated an official release.

The AIFF body has issued a 'stern warning' to Tangri that any repeat violation of similar nature may be met with more severe punishments.

Tangri has already served his automatic one-match suspension in ATKMB's match against Jamshedpur FC. He stands eligible for selection in tonight's match against Chennaiyin FC. (ANI)

