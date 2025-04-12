New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI): The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally submitted its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031, a move that would bring the footballing royalty of the continent to India.

India's bid to bring the AFC Asian Cup 2031 to the subcontinent was recognised by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) in its Annual General Body meeting at the 35th AFC Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Saturday, April 12, 2025, an AIFF release said.

Also Read | Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price: For How Much Did Punjab Kings Sign Young Left-Handed Batsman at Auction?.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya showed his support for the enterprise on hearing of India's bid.

"Hosting major sporting events has a profound and lasting impact on a nation's sports ecosystem and infrastructure. Sports can serve as a powerful testimony of India's rising global stature. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is leading India's visionary bid to host the 2036 Olympics. There is also growing momentum behind India's aspiration to host the Commonwealth Games once again."

Also Read | DC vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 29.

Dr Mandaviya extended the support of the Government. "Given football's immense popularity across the country, it is only natural that we are pursuing the opportunity to host the AFC Asian Cup. The government extends its strong support to the All India Football Federation's bid to bring Asia's biggest football event to India. Should we succeed, I am confident that football will get a big boost."

Speaking from Kuala Lumpur, where he attended the 35th AFC Congress, AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said, the Federation is happy to have the government's strong support in its bid to host the AFC Asian Cup 2031.

"The Asian Cup is the biggest football tournament in Asia and it is important for India as a nation to showcase what we have, not just to Asia but to the rest of the world. The 2027 tournament would have come too soon for us, so we didn't push for it. But with six years left to prepare for the 2031 Asian Cup, we have enough time on hand to measure up to the challenge of facing the best in Asia."

Moving forward, the AFC will now work with the Bidding MAs on the delivery of the necessary bidding documentation in accordance with the established timelines and processes, with a Bidding Workshop for the AFC Asian Cup 2031 scheduled to be held later this month. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)