Delhi Capitals (DC) will be playing their first home game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Axar Patel-led DC will host the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI). The IPL 2025 points table has heated up with teams eyeing the playoff spot. Delhi Capitals are the only unbeaten in the IPL 2025. The Delhi-based franchise is on a four-match winning streak. They thrashed Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their previous match, which has put them in a commanding position in the IPL 2025 points table. DC vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 29.

Their opponents, the Mumbai Indians, are struggling in the IPL 2025. The five-time champions have won only one match out of five they have played till now. They are languishing in the eighth place. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be desperate to bounce back in their upcoming match against Delhi. A loss will put them in a worrying spot, whereas a victory will help them to climb in the points table.

DC vs MI Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have faced each other 35 times in the Indian Premier League. Out of these, Delhi have won 16 games, whereas Mumbai have secured 19 victories.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name KL Rahul Mitchell Starc Hardik Pandya Suryakumar Yadav Faf du Plessis Jasprit Bumrah

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Key Battles

The most watched battle during the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be between Mumbai opener Rohit Sharma and Delhi seamer Mitchell Starc. Rohit has struggled to score runs against the left-arm pacer, and Starc could become the biggest threat. In T20s, the veteran pacer has removed Sharma two times, whereas the right-handed batter scored 37 runs off 17 balls. Mumbai speedster Jasprit Bumrah will be the biggest for the Delhi Capitals' batting attack. Bumrah is a proven match-winner and can bowl at any stage. His wicket-taking abilities have made him more dangerous in the shortest format.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 13. The DC vs MI IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option as they can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription for the same. DC vs MI IPL 2025, Delhi Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

DC vs MI IPL 2025 Impact Players

Mumbai Indians have used Rohit Sharma as their impact player in the previous IPL 2025 matches. However, Rohit has failed to make an impact with the bat. It is expected that Rohit will be the impact player for MI in the match against Delhi. His match-winning abilities make Rohit the instant choice. Delhi, on the other hand, have used their impact players smartly. The likes of Abhishek Porel, Abishek Porel, Darshan Nalkande, and Karun Nair are the options for the Capitals.

