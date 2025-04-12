Priyansh Arya has taken the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 by storm. In his debut season, the youngster has shown a fearless approach, and Priyansh's attacking gameplay has been lauded by many cricket pundits. The world witnessed a Priyansh storm during the Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 match in Chandigarh. The Punjab Kings opener Priyansh hammered his maiden IPL century, and his knock helped his side to register a commanding victory over the five-time champions. Since then, he has been in the headlines for his aggressive batting display and wide range of strokes. Priyansh Arya Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About Punjab Kings' Young Opener Who Scored A Century in IPL 2025.

Arya first drew attention when he smashed six sixes in an over in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2024 season. Arya then made his debut for the Punjab Kings in their first match of the IPL 2025 against the Gujarat Titans. The talented cricketer hammered 47 runs and showcased his potential on the big stage.

His breakthrough moment came when he slammed 103 runs off 42 balls against the Chennai Super Kings. Priyansh's maiden IPL century helped him get his first Player of the Match Award in the IPL. Meanwhile, fans are eager to know about Priyansh Arya's IPL 2025 price. Doubt to Determination: A Look at Priyansh Arya’s Journey From IPL Rejection to Maiden Century.

Priyansh Arya IPL 2025 Price

Priyansh Arya, the rising sensation from Delhi, came in the accelerated round on the day of the Indian Premier League 2025 mega auction. His potential made the Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals go on a bidding war for him. Priyansh Arya's IPL 2025 price went into crores. In the end, the explosive opener was signed by Punjab Kings for INR 3.8 crore. Priyansh Arya has justified his price tag with his extraordinary performance in the IPL 2025. If he continues to play like this, Arya will soon make it into the India National Cricket Team T20I side.

