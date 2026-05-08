Sports News | Al-Nassr Star Ronaldo Completes 100 Goals in Saudi Pro League

Taif [Saudi Arabia], May 8 (ANI): Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo reached another major milestone in his illustrious career after completing 100 goals in the Saudi Pro League during Al-Nassr's 4-2 victory over Al-Shabab on Thursday.

Ronaldo achieved the landmark after scoring in the second half of the high-scoring clash, further cementing his impact since joining Al-Nassr in 2022.

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The Portuguese superstar played a crucial role alongside Joao Felix, who netted a hat-trick to help Al-Nassr secure an important victory in the Saudi Pro League title race.

The 41-year-old legend also scored his 971st career goal, and it was also Ronaldo's 26th league goal of the season. The great footballer has 127 goals across all competitions for Al Nassr.

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"Ronaldo is always dangerous going forward, and we saw that again today," Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said after Al-Nassr's crucial win.

Coming to the clash, Ronaldo and Joao Felix guided Al-Nassr FC to a 4-2 win over Al-Shabab FC in the Saudi Pro League, with Felix scoring a hat-trick and Ronaldo also finding the net.

The victory kept Al-Nassr at the top of the standings with 82 points from 32 matches, five ahead of second-placed Al-Hilal.

Al-Nassr are now just one win away from securing the league title and could clinch it with a victory over rivals Al-Hilal on May 12.

'Ronaldo's side also remains in contention for silverware in the Asian Champions League Two final against Gamba Osaka on May 16, while coach Jorge Jesus stressed the importance of staying fully focused ahead of the crucial derby clash.

"Now we have a derby match against our rival, which is a difficult encounter," Al Nassr coach Jorge Jesus said, as quoted by ESPN. "We are fully aware of its importance, and we are dealing with it with complete focus as we know that small details could decide the result." (ANI)

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