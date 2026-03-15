Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], March 15 (ANI): Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr delivered another commanding performance as they thrashed Al-Khaleej 5-0 to extend their lead in the league, while Al-Hilal secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Al-Fateh to retain their second place in the latest round of league fixtures.

In the headline fixture, Al-Nassr, who were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo, produced one of the most dominant displays of the matchday, thrashing Al-Khaleej 5-0 to strengthen their hold at the top of the table.

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Abdullah Al-Hamdan opened the scoring for Al-Nassr in the 30th minute, followed by goals of Ayman Yahya (54), Joao Felix's brace in the 73rd and 79th minutes. Angelo Gabriel scored the fifth goal for his side during the stoppage time.

The one-sided victory by Al-Nassr extended their lead in the title race and showcased the attacking strength of the Riyadh-based side as they continued their impressive run this season. They have 67 points in 26 league matches.

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In another key fixture, Al-Hilal claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win against Al Fateh. Al-Hilal's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored the winner in the 48th minute.

The narrow victory helped Hilal stationed at second place in the Saudi Pro League standings with 64 points, keeping the pressure on league leaders Al-Nassr in the ongoing title battle.

Meanwhile, Al Qadsiah staged a dramatic comeback to defeat Al-Ahli 3-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of the Saudi Pro League round this week.

Al-Ahli had initially taken control of the game with Ivan Toney scoring the opener in the 27th minute and Valentin Atangana doubling the lead in the 42nd minute.

However, Al Qadsiah made a comeback after Musab Fahd Aljuwayr during the 63rd minute before Turki Al-Ammar and Ibrahi Mahnashi scored twice late in the contest to seal a remarkable win, which boosted their standings in the Saudi Pro League. (ANI)

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