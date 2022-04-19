Noida, Apr 19 (PTI) Amardeep Malik and Manu Gandas shot similar seven-under 65s to take joint lead in round one of the Delhi-NCR Open 2022 here on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's Md Zamal Hossain Mollah, Chandigarh-based Abhijit Singh Chadha and Shivendra Singh Sisodia of Gurugram were tied third with matching scores of 66.

Noida's Amardeep was off to a flying start at his home course as he scored four birdies in his first six holes, hitting his irons well and rolling in the putts. He then added another birdie and bogey on the back-nine before sinking an eagle on the first hole from four feet.

The 36-year-old Amardeep's longest putt of the day was the 15-feet birdie conversion on the second. His progress slowed down thereafter as his putter went cold on the front-nine and he missed some short putts at the Rs. 40 lakh event.

"I was lucky that I made a few putts in the start that got my round going. The putter then went cold on the front-nine but I hit it well all day and am very pleased to have posted my lowest score this season," Amardeep, a two-time winner on the PGTI, said.

Gurugram's Manu began his tournament with an eagle on the first where he had a lucky break after his drive rebounded off a tree back onto the fairway.

Manu's second shot landed a couple of feet from the flag to give him the ideal start. The two-time winner on the PGTI thereafter added six more birdies and a bogey to his card as he went five-under on the four par-5s.

"I feel I had good control on my ball-flight today and struck my woods and irons well. I had one lucky break on the first hole and I managed to capitalize on that. That kept the momentum going for me and there was no silly mistake thereafter," Manu said.

Among the pre-tournament favourites, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu began with a 73 to be tied 48th while defending champion Udayan Mane signed for a 74 to be tied 65th.

