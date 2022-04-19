Mumbai, April 19: Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer looked visibly upset after his 51-ball 85 against Rajasthan Royals went in vain as his team lost by just seven runs in an Indian Premier League game at Brabourne Stadium on Monday. Chasing Royals' 217, built on a stunning century from English batter Jos Buttler, KKR lost the match in dramatic manner losing a clutch of wickets in the 17th over to be all out for 210 with two balls remaining. IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Can Do a Finisher Role for India in T20 World Cup, Says Sunil Gavaskar

A video has since gone viral where Iyer, apparently unhappy with the way the chase panned out after his dismissal, is seen in an animated argument with head coach Brendon McCullum sitting in the dugout. With the helmet and bat in hand, a disappointed Iyer can be seen walking up to McCullum pointing at something on the field and then making a gesture of helplessness before walking away. It was in the 17th over of the match, bowled by spinner Yuzvendra Chahal that KKR shot themselves in the foot losing four wickets, including a hat-trick, as they slumped to their fourth defeat in seven matches. Chahal dismissed Iyer, Shivam Mavi and Pat Cummins off successive deliveries in the 17th over, turning the match on its head and ending up with superb figures of 5/40 in his four overs. IPL 2022: Jos Buttler Was Hopeful of 'Pulling off Win' Against Kolkata Knight Riders During Last Two Overs

Earlier, Iyer and Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch (58 off 28 balls) had taken KKR to the doorstep of victory, and with 40 required off the last four overs and six wickets in hand, it was expected to be a cakewalk for the two-time champions. But the 17th over collapse changed the complexion of the game. McCullum too did not argue with a disappointed Iyer as we walked off after showing his disappointment.

