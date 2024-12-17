Mumbai, Dec 17 (PTI) Top ranked female player in India and Asian Games bronze medallist Anahat Singh will be among the competitors in the 79th Western India Slam Squash Championship which got underway here on Tuesday.

The opening day's action witnessed boys and girls in junior categories competing in the qualification round, with the tournament being played at the Cricket Club of India.

Also Read | WI vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I 2024: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI Team for West Indies vs Bangladesh Match in St Vincent.

The competition will feature more than 725 players from 12 countries with an overall prize money of USD 9000 for both men and women.

Apart from Anahat, the other elite players in the competition are Amneesh Chandran (PSA rank 103), who is seeded No 2, and Veer Chotrani (India rank No 4, WR No 85), who is also the winner of five PSA Tour Titles and is the country's youngest seeded player.

Also Read | Quinton de Kock Birthday Special: Top Five Knocks in International Cricket of South Africa’s Star Wicketkeeper-Batter as He Turns 32.

Czech Republic's Viktor Byrtus (PSA rank 78), India's Akansha Salunkhe who is ranked No 2 in the country, and Egypt's Nour Khafagy (PSA rank No 85) are also among the elite players.

"The competitors range from under-11 juniors to veterans over 65, with categories for men, women, and professional coaches," the organisers informed.

Results:

Boys qualification — U-11: Aarush Sanghvi (9/16) bt Aryan Doshi 11-9, 11-7, 11-8 ; Agastya Uppal (5/8) bt Aarav Patodia 11-5 11-5 11-4. U-13: Mohan Shingwa bt Rahul Niraguda 11-4 11-6 9-11 5-11 11-2 ; Shourya Rakshit (9/16) bt Neev Shah 11-0 11-5 11-2. U-15: Arjun Parasrampuri bt Mitul Sharma 6-11 11-5 8-11 11-7 11-8 ; Anay Nayar (9/16) bt Mayur Niraguda 11-5 8-11 11-8 3-11 12-10. U-17: Raghav Vashishtha (1) bt Dushyant Dubey 11-4 11-4 11-1 ; Naithik Chand bt Aarav Shah (9/16) 14-16 11-5 11-9 11-5.

Girls qualification — U-11: Naina Verma (9/16) bt Krisha Sharma 8-11 11-8 11-4 11-3 ; Sanavi Tidke (1) bt Disha Thakur 11-0 11-2 11-2. U-13: Yogita Pardhi (9/16) bt Vihaa Makhecha 11-3 13-11 11-7. U-15: Aaravi Raina (9/16) bt Vinisha Shetty 11-4 11-5 11-6; Vedanshi Gupta (5/8) bt Samara Munshi 11-4 11-5 11-5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)