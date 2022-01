Cape Town, Jan 11 (PTI) The Indian Olympic Association on Tuesday appointed senior vice president of the Indian Olympic Association Rakesh Anand as the Chef de Mission of the country's contingent for the upcoming Commonwealth Games to be held at Birmingham from July 28-August 8.

The IOA also announced the appointment of president of Wushu Association of India Bhupender Singh Bajwa as India's Chef de Mission for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held in Hangzhou, China from September 10-25.

Also Read | Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of JFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

IOA president Narinder Dhruv Batra also announced general team managers for the Commonwealth Games and deputy Chefs de Mission for the Asian Games.

The team managers appointed are Rajesh Bhandari, secretary general of Himachal Pradesh Olympic Association and vice-president of Boxing Federation of India; Chiranjib Choudhary, secretary general of the Meghalaya Olympic Association and vice-president of the Table Tennis Federation of India and Prasant Kushwaha, secretary general of the Kayaking and Canoeing Association of India.

Also Read | Team India Schedule for ICC U19 World Cup 2022: Get Indian Under-19 Cricket Team Match Timings and Fixtures for U19 CWC 22.

Secretary general of Badminton Association of India Ajay Kumar Singhania, president of Bengal Olympic Association Swapan Banerjee, secretary general of Goa Olympic Association Gurudatta Bhakta and executive board member of the Netball Federation of India Hariom Kaushik will act as deputy to Bajwa in the upcoming Asian Games.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)