Jamshedpur FC and East Bengal SC will face off against each other in the latest round of Indian Super League 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on January 11, 2022 (Tuesday) as both teams look to register maximum points from the encounter. Meanwhile, fans searching for Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 live streaming details can scroll down below. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated

Both teams have had contrasting campaigns so far and find themselves on the opposite ends of the team standings. Jamshedpur FC have the top spot in their sights and can become the new ISL leaders with a victory. Meanwhile, SC East Bengal find themselves at the bottom of the points table and are still searching for their first win in the competition something they will be hoping to achieve.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim. The match is scheduled to take place on January 11, 2021 (Tuesday) and begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC vs SCEB clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

