Hong Kong, December 14 (ANI): World No.5 Andrey Rublev is set to lead the field at the Hong Kong Tennis Open in Week 1 of the new season.

The No. 5 ATP player had a standout 2023 season, winning victories at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters and in Bastad to finish in the Top 5 for the first time. He will open the 2024 season at the ATP 250 in Hong Kong, which will be the tournament's first main-draw start date since 2002.

Frances Tiafoe, Marin Cilic, Mackenzie McDonald, and Karen Khachanov are among the other famous names on the entrance list.

Shang Juncheng of China will also compete in Hong Kong. The budding Next Gen ATP star made his maiden appearance in the Top 150 of the ATP Rankings in 2023 and will now try to reach new heights before his 19th birthday in February.

Former champions include Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, Rod Laver, Ken Rosewall, Jimmy Connors, Ivan Lendl, Jim Courier, and Juan Carlos Ferrero in the newest staging of the Hong Kong event.

ATP Tour competition will return to Hong Kong in the first week of the 2024 season with the Hong Kong Tennis Open, which will be held from December 31 2023 to January 7, 2024 at Victoria Park Tennis Stadium. (ANI)

