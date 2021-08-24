New Jersey (Aug 24), Aug 24 (PTI) Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri returned a modest one-under 70 in the final round to sign off tied-56th at the Northern Trust tournament, ending his hopes of qualifying for this week's FedExCup Playoffs.

Lahiri finished the week at 5-under and needed a Top-10 finish to get into the second event of the BMW Championship in the FedExCup Playoffs.

Also Read | Virat Kohli, Ishant Sharma, KL Rahul & Others Sweat it Out in the Nets Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2021 (See Pics).

The final round, which was postponed to Monday because of the storm, faced further delay before it began.

Lahiri had a string of six pars and then bogeyed the seventh, but got that shot back on the eighth.

Also Read | Joe Root Vows to Stay Away From Verbal Conversation Ahead of 3rd Test Against India, Wants His Team to Stay Away From Distraction.

On the back nine, Lahiri seemed to alternate between birdies and bogeys. A birdie on 13th was followed by bogey on 15th and a birdie on 16th was undone by a bogey on 17th. He ended the week with a birdie on 18th.

"This is not the finish to the season I was looking for but happy with the effort. Big thank you to my team for riding the highs and lows. Time to rest up and recover," the 34-year-old Indian star tweeted on Monday.

American Tony Finau won event after defeating Australian Cameron Smith in the first hole of a sudden-death playoff after both tied on 20-under 264.

World No.1 Jon Rahm, who needed a birdie on 18th to get into play-off, bogeyed and finished third.

Finau's sole win before this came in the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and it has been 1975 days since then.

This week, the top-70 players will tee up at Caves Valley Golf Club at Owings Mills, with the subsequent top-30 advancing into the Season Finale, the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Since the FedExCup was inaugurated in 2007, no more than two Asians have featured at the same time at the TOUR Championship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)