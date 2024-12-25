New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Young riders Anupati Navyashree Sai and Raju Singh emerged the best performers in the show jumping and dressage categories respectively on the concluding day of the first half of Junior National Equestrian Championships.

In the young rider category, Anupati, who was astride Abra ka Dabra, secured 32.60 marks without conceding any penalty in the showjumping two-phase event on Tuesday.

She finished ahead of Avik Bhatia, Geetika Tikkishetty, and Monu Kumar to be adjudged the best in her event.

In dressage freestyle, Raju, who rode Louk, did extremely well in his event, securing 65.18 marks. It was a very competitive event in which Javeer Verma, Geetika and Navyasjree ran him close.

"It was extremely satisfying to see in this junior championship the talent India has. It gives EFI hope and confidence that the game will grow fast in the country. Almost all the categories saw very close competition. The margin that separated the winners and other participants was very thin," Equestrian Federation of India secretary general Jaiveer Singh said.

"I am sure that the second half of the championship will also produce high-octane competitions that will conclude on December 29," he said.

In the children dressage category, Subh Chowdhri, astride Furstentanz, trumped the challenge of Pranav Deepak, Punnet Jakhar and Jaiwant Nawle while in the children show jumping event, Mogil Anbu pipped Divyaraj Singh Rathore, Sresh Raju Mantena and Eera Shree Harsha to emerge winner.

Adding to the accolades in the children I category, Jaiveer Singh Nagra was awarded the best rider title for his exceptional performances throughout the competition, cementing his place as one of the brightest young talents in Indian equestrian sports.

Sahil, astride Candy, logged 93.5 points to emerge winner in the overall individual tent pegging event, finishing ahead of Mohammad Alhamad Chishty (80), Shahrukh Khan (79) and Adeel Ahkter (76).

The action will next resume on December 27 with junior (age group 14-18) and children II (age group 10-12) category events.

