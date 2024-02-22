New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday congratulated Indian para swimmer Suyash Jadhav for securing the 2024 Paris Paralympics quota in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 category.

Anurag Thakur took to his official X (formerly X) account and congratulated Suyash for securing his third straight quota for India in the Paralympics.

The Union Sports Minister also praised the Indian Para swimmer for displaying "zeal and dedication".

"That's a hattrick for Suyash. Hats off to para-swimmer @SuyashNJadhav for securing his 3rd consecutive quota for India for the @Paralympics !! His outstanding achievement of securing the 'A' qualifying mark in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 category makes him the first Indian para-swimmer to achieve this remarkable feat yet again!! His zeal and dedication serve as an inspiration to the swimming fraternity and fellow para-athletes. I extend my warmest wishes to him as he prepares for #Paris2024 #Praise4Para," Anurag wrote on X.

Earlier on Wednesday, Suyash Jadhav secured the 2024 Paris Paralympics quota in the Men's 50m Butterfly S7 category with his brilliant performance at the previous Asian Para Games.

His magnificent time of 32.22 seconds at the Asian Para Games helped the para swimmer confirm his spot in the mega event in Paris.

Back in 2015, Suyash, who competes in the S7 Category, was the only Indian Para swimmer to achieve the 'A' qualifying mark for the 2016 Paralympics and make his way to Rio.

Seven years down the line, Suyash was the only Indian swimmer to win a medal at Hangzhou - Asian Para Games that took place in October 2023. Suyash was the only swimmer who got to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with the other 110 Indian medallists. (ANI)

