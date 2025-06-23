New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): The central midfield role is a specialist position in football, and in the context of the Indian Super League (ISL), Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte's name naturally emerges among the most effective players to have mastered it, according to the official website of ISL.

His performances not only highlight his technical ability but also underscore a story of quiet perseverance, fierce ambition, and unwavering determination that have solidified his reputation as one of India's finest midfielders.

From honing skills in Mizoram's lush hills to controlling and dictating ISL games, Apuia's journey is a compelling story of consistent growth and escalating impact. He was a part of India's FIFA U-17 World Cup squad, a commendable feat early in his career, and since then, he has never looked back.

In 2019, Apuia completed his move from Indian Arrows to NorthEast United FC, a crucial juncture in his football career. He featured in 10 games in his debut ISL season. Despite the Highlanders finishing second-last in the league, Apuia was considered as one of the few bright spots.

It didn't take long for Apuia to showcase his potential, as the ISL 2020-21 season proved to be his coming-of-age campaign. This season saw him make 22 appearances and become an indispensable part of NorthEast United FC, playing a pivotal role in their impressive run to the semi-finals.

His tireless work rate, ability to break up play, and mature ball distribution for a player of his age won him the Emerging Player of the Season award in 2020-21. In the same season, Apuia made history by becoming the youngest captain in ISL history at the age of 20.

Following his remarkable stint at NorthEast United FC, the subsequent season saw him join Mumbai City FC on a long-term contract.

This courage, forged in the muddy pitches of Aizawl, shone bright on the shores of Mumbai. Apuia joined the Islanders in 2021 and adapted quickly to new surroundings.

Apuia played a pivotal role in Mumbai City FC's League Shield triumph in the 2022-23 season and was an integral part of Des Buckingham's system. Apuia forged a formidable midfield partnership with seasoned players like Greg Stewart and Ahmed Jahouh and maintained a remarkable 84% passing accuracy, a fine feat for a midfielder operating in tight spaces in intense matches.

Despite the departures of Stewart and Jahouh, Apuia stood tall and formed a solid partnership with Yoell van Nieff at the heart of the pitch the following season, helping the Islanders win the ISL Cup in the 2023-24 season. He seamlessly integrated into Petr Kratky's playing style and played a key role in Mumbai City FC's second Cup triumph.

Apuia demonstrated his versatility, excelling as a holding midfielder, a box-to-box midfielder, and even in a more advanced attacking role when called upon. He was named the Player of the Match against MBSG in the 2023-24 Cup final, showcasing his sheer ability to shine in high-stakes games.

Apuia joined MBSG ahead of the 2024-25 season, embarking on a new chapter, making another high-profile transfer in ISL history. He also became the youngest to record 100 ISL appearances following their 2-0 win against NorthEast United FC in Guwahati in December.

The Indian international has continued to exhibit his prowess, bringing defensive solidity, tactical intelligence, and a calming presence to the heart of the midfield. His ability to win tackles, make crucial interceptions, and dictate the tempo of the game made him an indispensable asset for the Mariners.

Apuia was the mainstay in the midfield in MBSG's star-studded ISL double-winning squad. He elevated the Mariners' midfield quality, adding control, calmness, and a strategic backbone that's been key to their dominant, rather history-making 2024-25 campaign.

The highlights of the campaign was the wonder strike against Jamshedpur FC that sent Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) to the ISL Cup final. A jaw-dropping screamer in the 94th minute in the semi-final second leg, once again reiterated his ability to deliver in the moments that matter the most. (ANI)

