From being one of those few legends who have been both a part of a FIFA World Cup-winning side and have won the Ballon d'Or to being a legendary coach who has guided his side to multiple UEFA Champions League titles, Zinedine Zidane has done it all. The former attacking midfielder from France, who was born on June 23, 1972, Zinedine Zidane is celebrating his 53rd birthday today in 2025. The France and Real Madrid legend "Zizou" is undoubtedly one of those great players who have also been massively successful as football managers. Zinedine Zidane's 29-Year-Old Son Enzo Zidane Retires From Professional Football.

Be it scoring a brace in the FIFA World Cup 1998 or being sent off after an ugly incident in the 2006 WC, France football's poster boy in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Zinedine Zidane has always made headlines. The winner of the Ballon d'Or 1998 has also been a tactical mastermind, helping Real Madrid win three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. As Zinedine Zidane celebrates his 53rd birthday, read below to know some lesser-known facts about the legendary CAM. Zinedine Zidane Birthday Special: From Wonder Strike Against Sociedad to Panenka Penalty vs Italy, Top 5 Goals of Real Madrid and France Legend.

Lesser Known Facts About Zinedine Zidane

#Zinedine Zidane was born on June 23, 1972, in Marseille, France. His full name is Zinedine Yazid Zidane.

#Zinedine Zidane started his senior career playing for AS Cannes, a French club.

#Zinedine Zidane scored a brace in the FIFA World Cup 1998 final, helping France win.

#Zinedine Zidane scored a goal in the FIFA World Cup 2006 final, but was sent off with a red card in the same match.

#Zinedine Zidane is the only manager to have won titles in three consecutive years, all with Real Madrid, starting from the 2015-2016 season.

#Zinedine Zidane has played over 200 games for both Real Madrid and Juventus

#Zinedine Zidane has won The Best FIFA Men's Player award thrice

#Zinedine Zidane was the winner of the Ballon d'Or 1998

Zinedine Zidane has been a successful player for all clubs he has represented. As a coach, however, he has only competed to guide Real Madrid CF. His inexperience as a manager has never been a hindrance, as he remains one of the most successful football coaches in the most successful club in Europe, Real Madrid.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 23, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).