New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Eighteen-year-old Arjun Bhati of Greater Noida won the PGTI Emerging Player of the Year title with season's earnings of INR 16,38,310, the highest among the rookies. Arjun posted two top-10s finishes during the season including a third-place finish.

Arjun, who claimed tied 43rd place at two-under 286 at the season-ending event, secured a creditable 25th position on the PGTI Order of Merit as a result of two top-10s in the season including a third-place finish at the Gurugram Challenge.

Gurugram's Manu Gandas took tied sixth place at the season's showpiece event to emerge champion in the PGTI Rankings (Order of Merit).

Manu closed the 2022 season with record earnings of INR 88,50,688, the highest ever for a PGTI season, to finish number one in the money list by a fair distance. Gandas broke the previous record for the season's earnings of INR 66,27,650 set by Rashid Khan in 2019.

Earlier in the year in the Pre-Qualifying II, the PGTI Qualifying School 2022 Arjun Bhati and other amateurs Rohan Dhole Patil and Divyansh Dubey were tied for second place with scores of two-under 70.

Out of a total field of 86, the top 21 players qualified from Pre-Qualifying II, a 36-hole event, for the Final Qualifying Stage. There were three Pre Qualifying events in total. (ANI)

