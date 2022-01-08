New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) Arrow Esports, Chemin Esports, Total Gaming and Orangutan Elite will battle it out with the best teams from Pakistan and Nepal in the inaugural edition of World Esports Cup, South East Asia's tri-nation esports tournament.

The Indian leg of the grand finale of the WEC came to a fitting end as top teams, Arrow Esports, Chemin Esports, Total Gaming and Orangutan Elite, secured the global finals berth.

The championship, which went live on November 25, is now in its last leg with the grand finale of the mega event held from January 10 to 14.

Team SoloMid (TSM FTX), Blackflag Army, Aura Gaming, Stone Crushers, Desi gamers, TG Tycoon, Helping Gamers, and UG Empire, who gave a strong competition, couldn't manage to secure a place for the final showdown.

Action from India finals received massive response among the fans as the two-day live streaming saw a record-breaking one million-plus views -- 6 lakh on the first day and 4 lakh on second -- according to a media release.

"We've got some of the most recognized free fire teams from across India, Pakistan, and Nepal through the tournament and it's heartening to see that the best and the most skilled ones will be taking on each other," Vishwalok Nath, Director WEC, said.

The teams which will be clashing with the Indian heroes are for the title of WEC'21 include Team Hotshot, The Guardians, Five mutants and Legend Style ES form Pakistan and 2b Gamer, Tonde Gamer, Dada Gang and KM Brotherhood for Nepal.

The inaugural edition of the WEC has a prize pool of Rs. 75 lakh and the tournament is played virtually.

