London, Dec 28 (AP) Bukayo Saka is likely to be sidelined until at least March following surgery on his hamstring, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal moved up to second place in the Premier League with a 1-0 home win against Ipswich on Friday, its first game without Saka after the England winger tore his right hamstring in a 5-1 win against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Also Read | ‘Stupid, Stupid, Stupid!’ Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Rishabh Pant on Live Commentary For His Bizarre Shot Selection As Scott Boland Dismisses Indian Wicketkeeper-Batsman in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Arteta had previously said the 23-year-old Saka would be sidelined for "many weeks," but speaking after his side saw out a win that keeps the pressure on leader Liverpool, Arteta gave an even worse time frame.

"He has had a procedure and everything went well, but unfortunately he will be out for many, many weeks," Arteta said.

Also Read | India WTC Final Qualification Scenarios: How Can India National Cricket Team Qualify for ICC WTC 2023-25 Summit Clash With a Defeat or Draw in IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test at MCG?.

"It will be more than two months. I don't know exactly how much longer. It will depend on how the scar tissue starts to heal, the first week or so, and the mobility of that. It is very difficult to say." AP

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)