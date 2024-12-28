Arsenal entered the game week 18 with a series of draws and losses putting them nine points behind the league leaders Liverpool. Injuries affected Arsenal’s form mid-way into the season, but the Gunners responded well with a win over Ipswich Town at the Emirates Stadium. Kai Havertz scored the only goal in the match finishing off Leandro Trossard’s pass in the 23rd minute. After Chelsea’s earlier loss, Arsenal moved back to the second position in the Premier League 2024-25 standings, six points behind Liverpool. Ruben Amorim Opens Up on His Future at Manchester United, Says ‘If We Don’t Win I Know My Job Is in Danger’.

Arsenal vs Ipswich Town Premier League 2024-25 Score

Rounding off 2024 with a win ✅ pic.twitter.com/iT9CUBmhTZ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 27, 2024

