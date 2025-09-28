New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Fast bowler Arundhati Reddy is likely fit for the September 30 tournament opener against Sri Lanka after bowling in the second Cricket World Cup 2025 warm-up against New Zealand on Saturday, as per the official website of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

On Thursday, Reddy was taken off the field in a wheelchair during a warm-up game against England, putting her World Cup dreams in jeopardy.

Readdy was struck in her follow-through while bowling to Heather Knight in the hit out against England in Bengaluru, landing awkwardly on the pitch and clutching her left leg.

Doctors raced onto the ground and attempted to help the bowler off the ground before a wheelchair was called for the bowler.

Arundhati made her debut for India in 2018 and featured in two T20 World Cups back in 2018 and 2020. However, finding herself on the sidelines after 2021, a standout season with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL), during which she took nine wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.12 and an economy rate of 7.12, helped her earn her way back to the Indian team and also her ODI debut last year.

Arundhati was injured while playing the side's first warm-up match against England in Bengaluru, and it is not certain if she will continue in the tournament or not.

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Uma Chetry, Renuka Singh Thakur, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud.

Reserves: Tejal Hasabnis, Prema Rawat, Priya Mishra, Minnu Mani, Sayali Satghare. (ANI)

