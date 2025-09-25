In a blow for the India Women's National Cricket Team, fast bowler Arundhati Reddy suffered a freak leg injury that saw her being taken off the field on a wheelchair during the IND-W vs ENG-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 warm-up match at the BCCI Centre of Excellence 1, Bengaluru, on Thursday, September 25. This happened in the 13th over of the first innings. Arundhati Reddy attempted a return catch after Heather Knight hit a shot right back at her. The 27-year-old was struck on her left leg and subsequently fell on the ground. Soon, the medics rushed to treat her on the field as she writhed in pain and but eventually, she was taken off on a wheelchair as she was unable to continue. With the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 starting on September 30, this isn't a good sign for the India Women's National Cricket Team. ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need to Know About Eight-Nation ODI Cricket Tournament.

Arundhati Reddy Suffers Freak Leg Injury During IND-W vs ENG-W Warm-Up Match

Blow to the leg for Arundhati Reddy. Hope she feels better and taking her off turns out to be precautionary. Worried about how long she was down. #CWC25 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/YnKb5beuYp — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) September 25, 2025

Arundhati Reddy Taken off the Field on a Wheelchair

A freak accident in the #INDvENG warm-up clash has forced Arundhati Reddy off the field just ahead of #CWC25. Read more ➡️ https://t.co/lyVsKwHOca pic.twitter.com/OQ0ktOX40p — ICC (@ICC) September 25, 2025

