Sydney [Australia], January 8 (ANI): Former England skipper Michael Vaughan praised batter Usman Khawaja for his remarkable century as Australia declared their innings at 265/6 with a lead of 388 runs on Day 4 of the ongoing fourth Ashes Test here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday.

At Stumps, England's score read 30/0--still needing 358 runs to win. Zak Crawley and Haseeb Hameed are curently unbeaten at the crease.

Also Read | Benjamin Mendy, Suspended Manchester City Footballer, Released From Prison on Bail.

Earlier, Khawaja scored his unbeaten ton in the third session and helped give his side a lead of 388 runs. This was Khawaja's second century in the fourth Test.

"You can't play any better than @Uz_Khawaja this week .. not an easy pitch to Bat on but he has made it look simple .. #Ashes," tweeted Michael Vaughan.

Also Read | ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of ATKMB vs OFC in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

Resuming the third session at 149/4, Australia batters Usman Khawaja (101*) and Cameron Green (74) continued with their fiery batting performance and completed their century and half-century, respectively.

England finally breathed a sigh of relief when Jack Leach dismissed Green (74), which was followed by Alex Carey's wicket on his very first delivery.

After declaring at 265/6, Zak Crawley (22*) and Haseeb Hameed (8*) took charge for England and took their side's score to 30/0. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)