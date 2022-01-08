ATK Mohun Bagan would hope to return to winning ways when they take on a resilient Odisha FC side in the Indian Super League on Saturday. The match would begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and is set to be played at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. David Williams scored the fastest goal in the history of the ISL for ATK Mohun Bagan in their last match against Hyderabad but that was to no avail as the side settled for a 1-1 draw. With the league becoming more and more competitive with every passing game, the Mariners would know that they do not have much time to spare to go on top of the points table. A win against Odisha FC would do wonders for Juan Ferrando and his men as they would climb on top of the table with a one-point lead over champions Mumbai City. But Odisha FC would not make things easy for them at all. Philippe Coutinho Joins Aston Villa From Barcelona on Season-Long Loan Deal

Kiko Ramirez's side beat Mumbai in their last match and have momentum going into this clash. If Odisha FC win this match, they would enter the top four with 17 points. Let us take a look at the live streaming details of this game.

When is ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The match will take place on January 08, 2021 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the ATKMB vs OFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

