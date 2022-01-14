Hobart [Australia], January 14 (ANI): Fifth and final Ashes Test match has started in incredible fashion, with runs and wickets punctuating a fascinating first session of play in Hobart on Friday.

At dinner, Australia's score read 85/4 with Travis Head and Cameroon green unbeaten on the crease. Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson scalped two wickets each for the visitors.

After opting to bowl first, England's seamers made the most of the new pink ball, dismissing David Warner and Steve Smith for ducks, plus SCG twin centurion Usman Khawaja for just six.

At 3-12 the home side were reeling, as Ollie Robinson (two wickets) and Stuart Broad (one) did the damage with the ball. However Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head opted to fight fire with fire, racing to 3-79 off just 21 overs on the stroke of dinner.

But Broad bowled Marnus round his legs to give England their fourth wicket of the session, seemingly justifying the call from Root to bowl first.

Brief Scores: Australia 85/4 (Marnus Labuschagne 44, Travis Head 31*; Stuart Broad 2-15, Ollie Robinson 2-15) vs England. (ANI)

