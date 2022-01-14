After an eventful day 3 at the Newlands Cricket Stadium in Cape Town, Virat Kohli and his men will leave no stone unturned to win the decider. Day 4 will begin at 02.00 pm IST and we bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at how day 3 worked out to be. So Rishabh Pant became the top scorer for the Indian team. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman scored a century and remained unbeaten. No other batsman could make much of a contribution. Virat Kohli Criticised for his Comments on Stump Mic During IND vs SA 3rd Test Day 3, Gautam Gambhir, Aakash Chopra & Others Lash Out at Indian Captain.

Virat Kohli was the second-highest scorer as he made 29 runs. The visitors made 198 runs. South Africa on the other hand, lost a couple of wickets as their openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar made 16 and 30 runs respectively. The home team has lost a couple of wickets on the score of 101 runs. At the end of day 3 stumps, South Africa needs 111 runs to win the match. Apart from Rishabh Pant's century, Virat Kohli's act of talking into the stumps went viral on social media. The Indian cricket captain was criticised severely by Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, Aakash Chopra and others. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs South Africa 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 4 will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on January 14, 2021 (Friday). The day has a scheduled start time of 02:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 4 on TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 telecast on their TV sets in English and regional languages.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs South Africa, 3rd Test 2021-22 Day 4?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs SA Test series 2021-22 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs South Africa 3rd Test Day 4 online.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 14, 2022 12:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).