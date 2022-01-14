Virat Kohli has been trending on social media for his angry comments on the stump mic on day 3 of the match between India and South Africa. The entire controversy happened after the DRS missed out on Dean Elgar's wicket and the South African batsman survived. Post this, Virat Kohli lashed out at the broadcasters and said they need to focus on their team as well. Post this, the likes of Ravi Ashwin and KL Rahul joined the bandwagon and lashed out at the broadcasters. The act didn't go down well with a few cricketers including Gautam Gambhir, Morne Morkel, Shreevats Goswami and others who criticised the Indian captain for such an act. Virat Kohli Allegedly Hits Back at Broadcaster After Dean Elgar Survives Using DRS, Indian Captain Walked Upto to Stump Mic to Show his ‘Dissatisfaction’.

While Gautam Gambhir said that it was quite immature of Virat Kohli to do something like this, his former U-19 teammate Shreevats Goswami said that he needs to accept what happened and move on. South Africa's Morne Morkel feels that the Indian cricket captain should have kept his emotions in check and should have refrained from getting into something like this. Aakash Chopra also agreed with what Gautam Gambhir had said that and this act can only harm India.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir speaking on Star Sports: “Kohli is very immature. It's worst for an Indian captain to say like this in stumps. By doing this you will never be an idol to youngsters."#SAvIND — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) January 13, 2022

Abhinav Mukund

Did i just hear,there are better ways to win? — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) January 13, 2022

Shreevats Goswami

Unnecessary comment , accept and play on please 🙏 #INDvsSA — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) January 13, 2022

Talking about the game, at the end of day 3, South Africa needs 111 runs to win the game. The home team has just lost a couple of wickets so far in the game. Stay tuned for all updates related to the game.

