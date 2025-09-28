New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): India and Pakistan gear up to face each other in the Asia Cup 2025 final. Fans across the country are pouring out their emotions and prayers for Team India, hoping for nothing less than victory in the high-stakes encounter.

In Siliguri, young cricketers gathered to express their support for Suryakumar Yadav and his men.

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Fulham Premier League 2025-26 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Young player Tanmay Paul said, "Today, expectations are high for India to win. India is playing very well in the Asia Cup. The batting and bowling are going on well. The openers, middle order, and finishers are all good."

Another supporter of Team India from Siliguri, Amar Barua, voiced confidence in India's dominance over Pakistan.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur 1-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, Premier League 2025-26: Joao Palhinha Strikes in Stoppage Time As Spurs Play Out Draw Against Wolves (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"India will definitely win today because India has a complete dominance over Pakistan. Today we will not leave the house. We will sit in front of the TV from 8 o'clock and will not get up until the match is over. We will also pray to Goddess Durga to make India win today. This will be a gift for us from Durga Pooja," he said.

In Mumbai, fans echoed the same sentiment.

Surekanand Bhikne, another supporter of the Indian cricket team, said, "India's chances are still high. Our India will definitely win this one. I have high hopes for Hardik Pandya because he's very calm and composed, and he is currently doing very well... He'll bowl well today, too."

Forty-one years have passed since the inaugural Asia Cup in 1984, and for the first time, India and Pakistan have reached the final together.

In both encounters at the Asia Cup 2025, India has decisively defeated Pakistan.

Pakistan have lost a total of 12 out of their 15 T20I meetings against India.

A series of ups and downs marked Pakistan's journey to the final. Skipper Salman Agha and his troops almost crashed out after Bangladesh had them in a corner during their Super Fours fixture. However, Pakistan dug deep and came from behind to conjure an 11-run victory to storm into the final.

Before the final, India had an injury scare with Abhishek Sharma and Hardik Pandya suffering from cramps during the final Super Fours contest against Sri Lanka. They spent the majority of the parts on the sidelines but have been declared fit before the rivalry clash.

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Pakistan squad: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufyan Moqim. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)