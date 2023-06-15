New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The 2022 Asian Junior Boxing Champion Krrish Pal showed his prowess and advanced to the pre-quarterfinals on the second day of the sixth Youth Men's National Boxing Championships in Gangtok, Sikkim.

In the 48kg round of 32 bout, Krrish, who was representing Chandigarh, was facing Lovepreet Singh of Rajasthan. He was too quick for his opponent right from the beginning and smartly landed a combination of punches consistently. As a result, the referee had to stop the contest in the first round. Krrish will take on Mohammad Junad of Telangana in the next round.

Three more boxers from Chandigarh- Aaditya Raj (71kg), Bhavya Saini (80kg) and Ankush (92+kg) also won their respective bouts and progressed to the next round. Aadtiya blanked Jammu & Kashmir's Raizwan whereas Bhavya won unanimously against Goa's Suyashparab. Ankush defeated Rishi Govindu of Andhra Pradesh by RSC in the first round.

In other bouts of the day, Maharashtra's Usman Ansari (51kg) outclassed Upmanyu of Himachal Pradesh in the first round while Tamil Nadu's T Kowshik (60kg) got the better of Adarsh Pradhan of Sikkim in a 4-1 split verdict.

Punjab's Bhupender Singh also moved to the next round after defeating Bengal's Sakir Ahmed 5-0 in the 54kg round of 32 clash. Karan Kumar (51kg), Honey (57kg), Lovi (63.5kg) and Vansh Sharma (71kg) were the other boxers from Punjab to advance to the next round.

The championships will witness the participation of 337 budding boxers willing to make their mark at the National level. (ANI)

