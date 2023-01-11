Doha [Qatar], January 10 (ANI): Indian paddlers Reeth Tennison, Swastika Ghosh and Chitale Diya Prayag were knocked out in the round of 32 stage of the women's singles category in the ongoing Asian WTTC Continental Stage 2023 on Tuesday.

Reeth registered a 4-0 loss to Japan's Hina Hayata in her round of 32 match. She lost by 7-11, 5-11, 4-11, 3-11 in straight four games.

South Korea's Jeon Ji-hee also defeated Swastika Ghosh of India 4-0 in straight four games. Swastika registered 8-11, 7-11, 6-11, 5-11 loss.

Also, Japan's Miu Hirano won over India's Chitale Diya Prayag by 4-1. In a five-set match, Prayag lost by 8-11, 4-11, 11-9, 4-11 and 3-11.

Harmeet Desai, Manush Shah and Achanta Sharath Kamal will be in action in the men's singles category in their round of 32 matches.

Also in men's and women's doubles, Reeth Tennison and Manika Batra and Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran will be in action in their respective matches for positions nine to sixteen.

The event is being held from January 7 to January 13 in Doha. (ANI)

