Virat Kohli could not have asked for a better start to his new year and the Indian bowlers came good as well with India beating Sri Lanka by 67 runs in a high-scoring 1st ODI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday, January 11. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka did more than proving himself with the bat in hand but his fightback came a little too late as India eventually wrapped up a win to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. Pace sensation Umran Malik was the best bowler for his side with three wickets and he also broke his own record of bowling the fastest delivery by an Indian, clocking 156kmph. Kohli’s knock was the highlight of the first innings as the right-hander scored his 45th ODI hundred and guided the team to a solid total after skipper Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill gave them a flying start. The opening partnership between Rohit and Gill yielded 143 runs in just 19.4 overs with the duo taking apart the Sri Lankan bowling attack. Both were unlucky as they missed out on deserved centuries. While Gill was trapped in front by Shanaka, Rohit found his stumps shattered by inside-edging a delivery by Dilshan Madushanka. Mohammed Shami 'Mankads' Dasun Shanaka in Final Over of IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023, Rohit Sharma Withdraws Appeal (Watch Video).

Kohli played the characteristic innings that many fans would associate him with. He did start off aggressively with some good shots on both sides of the wicket and later, accelerated towards the later stage of his innings. With his century which came after he was dropped twice, he equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hundreds at home (20). In response, Sri Lanka did not get a good start with Mohammed Siraj breaking the back of their batting, dismissing Avishka Fernando (5) and Kusal Mendis (0). A brief partnership between Charith Asalanka (23) and Pathum Nissanka followed by that was ended when the former was caught behind with the ball touching the handkerchief that was tucked in this jersey on its way to KL Rahul. Dhananjaya de Silva’s stand with Nissanka was far more promising. but Shami got the better of de Silva to once again dent a Sri Lankan comeback. Rohit Sharma’s Pet Dog Passes Away: Wife Ritika Sajdeh Pens Down Emotional Message While Indian Captain Dedicates His Half Century Against Sri Lanka (Watch Video).

The game seemed over for Sri Lanka until captain Shanaka led a fightback, which came a bit late in the innings. Having had a slow start himself, the right-hander did justice to his form and smashed 108 off just 88 balls. What’s even more staggering was that he was involved in a 100-run stand with tail-ender Kasun Rajitha with the latter adding just nine runs to this partnership. The game also witnessed Mohammed Shami attempt a ‘Mankad’ dismissal to run out Shanaka at the non-striker’s end in the final over of the match but Rohit withdrew the appeal, which saw the Sri Lankan captain smash two boundaries to get a hundred and finish the match.

IND vs SL 1st ODI 2023 Stat Highlights:

#Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery by an Indian, clocking 156kmph in the game.

#Virat Kohli scored his 45th ODI hundred and 73rd century in international cricket.

#He scored his 9th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka, the most by a player against the island nation, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's 8 hundreds.

#Kohli equalled Tendulkar’s tally of 20 hundreds at home.

#He also hit his 20th hundred by an Indian at home, the most by a non-opener.

#Kohli struck his 72nd hundred as a non-opener, the most by a player.

#The former captain also completed 12,500 runs in ODIs.

#Dasun Shanaka scored his 2nd ODI hundred.

#Pathum Nissanka registered his 5th fifty in ODIs.

#Shubman Gill struck his 5th ODI fifty.

#Rohit Sharma got to his 47th ODI half-century.

India, with a 1-0 series lead, now head to the second ODI at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Fans would certainly hope that the top three continue to flourish and especially skipper Rohit, who loves to bat at the Eden Gardens. Sri Lanka on the other hand, will look to find a way back into this series to keep it alive.

