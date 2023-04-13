Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 13 (ANI): The Assam Olympic Association (AOA), the apex body of sports in the state, felicitated boxing sensation Lovlina Borgohain, who recently won the IBA World Boxing Championship; Nayanmoni Saikia, who won the Gold at the Commonwealth Games; and Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General of Boxing Federation of India at a gala ceremony in Guwahati on Thursday.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush as well as President of AOA, Sarbananda Sonowal graced the occasion as the chief guest where the star athletes of the state were felicitated.

The star performers were felicitated by Sonowal with a Gamusa, a Japi, a memento, and a cheque of rupees fifty-thousand each at the event in the August presence of leading personalities of the state.

AOA also felicitated boxing aces Kalpana Choudhury, Bhagyawati Kachari, Pwilao Basumatary and Ankushita Boro; Triple Lawn Bowls champions Mridul Borgohain and Putul Sonowal as well as Boxing coach Trideep Borah for their stupendous contributions in their respective fields of sport.

The athletes were also accorded warm welcome and felicitated by many state sports bodies. The event was also attended by Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP from Rajya Sabha (Assam), eminent media personalities Jayanta Baruah, Sanjive Naraine, Pranay Bordoloi and Rajdeep Bailung Baruah apart from Lakhya Konwar, General Secretary, AOA; Tapan Das, Treasurer, AOA among other top officials of the association and other sports bodies of Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sonowal said, "Many congratulations to all the sportspersons who are being felicitated here today. You have not only made us proud with your immaculate display by delivering record-winning performance but also, and most importantly, gave hope to the sports fraternity of Assam towards a better & brighter future. Sports in India underwent a revolutionary change under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It was Modi who created a conducive environment by making policy changes to enable our athletes to perform and excel at the global stage, while also evolving national level competitions to act as conduits towards champion performances."

Speaking about the potential of Northeast India, Sonowal said, "The potential of sports in our region is humongous. Our Prime Minister has always underlined the importance of sports towards building a Swastha Bharat. The immense potential of Northeast India in sports was also recognised by Modi. This is the reason why India's first sports university was set up in Imphal. As Modi ji always identifies NE equals to New Engine of India's growth. The revolutionary TOPS programme has been a game changer. Under Modi's leadership, our effort to support our athletes and towards building an environment conducive for better performance of our sportspersons remains absolute."

Speaking on the occasion, IBA World Boxing Champion and Olympic Medalist Lovlina Borgohain said, "I must thank Assam Olympic Association for according this honour to me here today. It motivates me to keep going forward. We hope that this feat here today will further the awareness of sports as a successful career option. I must personally thank Sarbananda Sonowal sir for extending all possible help in my journey as a sportsperson. In order to create awareness about various aspects of sports, we have started a foundation where we intend to educate upcoming sportspersons about various issues or concerns that one faces while competing at the top level. From diet to medicine or the importance of nutrition are crucial for any sportsperson. Our foundation will guide sportspersons in many such aspects of sports. As a start, we are planning to conduct medical checks up for 1000 athletes in the coming months."

Speaking on the occasion, Commonwealth Games Medalist in Lawn Bowling, Nayanmoni Saikia said, "It is a matter of great pride for me that AOA has felicitated me today. I am sure this will inspire many to take up Lawn Bowl sports professionally, to win more medals for Assam and India in the days to come. I must thank Sarbananda Sonowal sir for his steadfast support all these years - from my days of struggle until now - to concentrate on sports and for his constant encouragement to deliver the best possible performance at every event."

Hemanta Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India (BFI), said, "Humbled by the honour bestowed upon me by the Assam Olympic Association here today. My role as a sports administrator to facilitate for best performance of our athletes has been a journey that I cherish every day. It gives me immense pleasure that this beautiful journey is acknowledged by the association here today. This has inspired me to do my best in order to facilitate our boxers to deliver winning performances of global repute." (ANI)

