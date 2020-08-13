Greensboro (US), Aug 12 (PTI) Veteran golfer Arjun Atwal will return to Wyndham Championship, where he became the first Indian to capture a PGA Tour title a decade ago.

The 47-year-old Atwal is still the only Indian to have won the world's most prestigious golf tour event where he also earned the distinction of becoming the first Monday qualifier to win on the PGA Tour in 24 years.

"I was really nervous in the moments leading up to the winning putt as I knew that this was my chance at making history," said Atwal, who will tee off at the same venue this week," he said.

"But once I lined up that all-important seven-footer and was ready to make the putt, I was much calmer and in control. After I sank the putt I remember dropping my putter and raising my arms in order to celebrate," said Atwal, who beat American David Toms to the post by one stroke."

He said there was a huge sense of relief as he had come close to winning in the past on a few occasions on the PGA Tour especially at the BellSouth Classic 2005 where he lost out in a five-way playoff. Phil Mickelson went on to win the event.

"Even though I don't think too much about past records, I must admit that it does feel very special to be back at the same venue and event and the fact that it's been 10 years since that win also indicates how much older I am now."

Atwal has nine other international wins to his credit including three on the European Tour.

However, Atwal counts his win at the 1999 Indian Open as the other most cherished moment of his professional career after the win on the PGA Tour.

"The event also happened to be played at my home course, the Royal Calcutta Golf Club (RCGC). So winning in front of my home crowd, family and friends made it that much more special."

